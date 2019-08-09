Russian Foreign Ministry Slams Kosovo War Crimes Court Over Lack of Progress

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday accused The Hague-based court looking into Kosovo's war crimes of dragging its feet about prosecuting people responsible for illegal human organ smuggling

SOLNECHNOGORSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) The Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday accused The Hague-based court looking into Kosovo's war crimes of dragging its feet about prosecuting people responsible for illegal human organ smuggling.

"We want to bring to your attention that the work of the Kosovo Specialist Chambers and Specialist Prosecutor's Office ... has yielded no results yet. No charges have been brought against those involved in the killings of people for their organs, which were sold on the black market," ministerial spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.

The Kosovo Specialist Chambers and Specialist Prosecutor's Office was created under the aegis of the European Union in 2017 to investigate war crimes committed during the 1998-1999 Kosovo war.

The starting point of the court's activities was marked by a 2010 report by the Council of Europe Special Representative Dick Marty that described the Kosovo Liberation Army's crimes. Among the most serious cases reported were drug trafficking, kidnapping and organ trafficking.

Kosovo Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj resigned last month after the tribunal summoned him as a suspect. The southern Serbian region declared its independence in 2008.