UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Ministry Slams Le Monde For Refusing To Publish Disproof On January Story

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 07:30 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Slams Le Monde for Refusing to Publish Disproof on January Story

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) Russia's Foreign Ministry expressed strong criticism against the French newspaper Le Monde for its refusal to publish the ministry's response to disparaging information circulated on its pages earlier this year.

In a statement published Wednesday, the ministry said that Le Monde released an article titled "Sergey Lavrov: Putin's Permanent Diplomat" on January 27 in which the newspaper reported that Moscow was denying visas and canceling accreditation for foreign journalists.

The Russian Embassy in France immediately made its protestations known and forwarded a letter from the ministry to the paper denying the claims and relaying Moscow's stance. The foreign ministry had also demanded that Le Monde publish the letter so that the other side of the story was covered, but received no response.

The statement went on to say that the editorial board responded only weeks later saying that it "read the letter with great interest" but did not wish to publish it.

"With this gesture, the publication not only simply denied the ministry of foreign affairs of a foreign state the right to publicly refute false information but also violated a key principle of journalistic ethics. Failure to provide an interested party with the opportunity to respond to inaccuracies or distortions made to it on the pages of a publication is a violation of a number of international documents," the ministry said.

The statement added that it would have no choice but to repeat the appeals until its demand was met.

The electronic version of the article has since been removed from Le Monde's website.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia France Vladimir Putin January From

Recent Stories

PM orders probe into corruption incident at Lahore ..

1 hour ago

Emirates SkyCargo helps upliftPakistan’strade an ..

1 hour ago

UAE Embassy to facilitate return of Emirati citize ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses investment cooperation ..

1 hour ago

Peshawar leading with 33 gold medals, Bannu, Marda ..

2 hours ago

Agreement between OPEC+ essential for balanced mar ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.