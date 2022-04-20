MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) Moscow considers the ruling of a London court to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States a shameful farce, everything was done "on the sly" when all public attention was diverted to Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

According to her, the Westminster Court "actually performed the final scene in a farce called 'British Justice.'"

"In the worst tradition of England, everything is done on time - 'on the sly,' when the international community is completely led by the Western media into a different reality," Zakharova said at a briefing.

"And in this very state, in principle, everything is possible, and even Assange being extradited to the United States, despite the demands of human rights activists. The aim always justifies the means for the Western community."

She added that "a formal end to this shameful process" is to be put to the head of the UK Home Office.