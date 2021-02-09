UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Ministry Slams Navalny Allies For Discussing Russia Sanctions With EU, US

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 seconds ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 01:32 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Slams Navalny Allies for Discussing Russia Sanctions With EU, US

The spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said Tuesday that the call for sanctions against Russia on part of Alexey Navalny's supporters was a betraya

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) The spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said Tuesday that the call for sanctions against Russia on part of Alexey Navalny's supporters was a betrayal.

"We are not talking about the legal side of it and so on. As for the morals and ethics, this is betrayal," Zakharova said, as aired on Vesti FM broadcaster.

The spokeswoman described such behavior as "vulgar."

