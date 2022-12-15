UrduPoint.com

Russian Foreign Ministry Slams US Ambassador To Russia Candidate Tough Rhetoric

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 15, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Slams US Ambassador to Russia Candidate Tough Rhetoric

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) Candidate for post of US Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy should have demonstrated a desire for a constructive dialogue, but not to resort to tough rhetoric, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

In her report to US senators about her vision of further interaction netween Moscow and Washington, Tracy touched upon a wide range of bilateral relations issues and did not hide that she sees the continuation of these relations as support for the tightening of sanctions against Russia by the White House, the diplomat said.

"We understand that the anti-Russian atmosphere has settled in the Capitol and they have their own idea of the rules of decency, developed over the years, but the candidate for the head of the diplomatic mission, which, as we see, willingly accepted the tone of the Senate hearings, far from the diplomatic protocol. In my opinion, it is not harm to think about how appropriate such assessments of the country where she will work now are," Zakharova told a briefing.

Related Topics

Senate Moscow Russia Washington White House Post From

Recent Stories

FM thanks UN for solidarity with Pakistan for floo ..

FM thanks UN for solidarity with Pakistan for flood-hit areas

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan making desperate attempts to get NRO: M ..

Imran Khan making desperate attempts to get NRO: Marriyum

1 hour ago
 President Arif Alvi to grace PITB’s event ‘Pun ..

President Arif Alvi to grace PITB’s event ‘Punjab 3.0’ tomorrow (Friday- D ..

1 hour ago
 President Alvi, Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi to meet to ..

President Alvi, Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi to meet today

3 hours ago
 President, PM condemn suicide blast in North Wazir ..

President, PM condemn suicide blast in North Waziristan

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.