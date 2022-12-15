Russian Foreign Ministry Slams US Ambassador to Russia Candidate Tough Rhetoric

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) Candidate for post of US Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy should have demonstrated a desire for a constructive dialogue, but not to resort to tough rhetoric, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

In her report to US senators about her vision of further interaction netween Moscow and Washington, Tracy touched upon a wide range of bilateral relations issues and did not hide that she sees the continuation of these relations as support for the tightening of sanctions against Russia by the White House, the diplomat said.

"We understand that the anti-Russian atmosphere has settled in the Capitol and they have their own idea of the rules of decency, developed over the years, but the candidate for the head of the diplomatic mission, which, as we see, willingly accepted the tone of the Senate hearings, far from the diplomatic protocol. In my opinion, it is not harm to think about how appropriate such assessments of the country where she will work now are," Zakharova told a briefing.