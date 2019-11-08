Russian Foreign Ministry Slams US Confrontation With Iran as Destructive, Short-Sided

Washington's policy of continuing confrontation with Iran is both destructive and short-sided, since relations with Tehran are important for the regional security, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019)

"The United State's polity of confrontation with Iran is destructive ... just because it is short-sided. Without Tehran's participation, it is impossible to ensure solid regional security infrastructure in the middle East, or to stabilize the situations in Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and so on," Zakharova said at a briefing.