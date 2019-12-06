Russian Foreign Ministry Slams US 'Destructive Line' on Iran Nuclear Deal

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) The Russian Foreign Ministry said after a meeting of Iran nuclear deal stakeholders in Vienna on Friday that only the United States ' aggressive stance prevented the pact from regaining its "intrinsic balance."

Russia, France, Germany, China and the United Kingdom have been trying to salvage the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) that limited Iran's nuclear program in return for sanctions easing.

"Participants reaffirmed their strong and unwavering commitment to the JCPOA and unanimously agreed that all sides must abide by it.

The US's destructive anti-Iranian line remains the only obstacle to restoring the JCPOA's intrinsic balance," the press release read.

The ministry argued that Iran's "steps to reduce its commitments" under the deal were reversible, while its nuclear program was closely monitored by the IAEA atomic watchdog.

Iran has breached several commitments, including on uranium enrichment, after US President Donald Trump pulled his country from the 2015 deal last year and reinstated crippling sanctions on Tehran as part of what he called his "maximum pressure" policy.