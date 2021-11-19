Russian Foreign Ministry Slams US Draft Resolution on Non-Recognition of Putin After 2024

The resolution presented by two congressmen to stop recognition of Vladimir Putin as the Russian president if he remains in power after 2024 is an interference in the sovereign state affairs, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) The resolution presented by two congressmen to stop recognition of Vladimir Putin as the Russian president if he remains in power after 2024 is an interference in the sovereign state affairs, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"This is not just interference in the affairs of a sovereign state, but this is a sort of autumnal intervention in the affairs of a sovereign state. To be honest, I thought they would last until spring, but you see, for some reason they broke off in November. Maybe the autumn is warm, I don't know," Zakharova said to state broadcaster Rossiya 24.

Zakharova noted that these statements are not simply incompatible with both foreign and domestic political issues, but are completely out of touch with reality, which becomes more noticeable every year.

Earlier on Friday, US Congressmen Steve Cohen and Joe Wilson introduced a draft Congressional Resolution to the House of Representatives to end recognition of Vladimir Putin as President of Russia if he remains in office beyond the end of his current term on May 7, 2024. The resolution claims that the flaws in the Russian legislation have kept Putin in power and that his presidency beyond 2024 would be illegitimate. Resolutions by the House of Representatives and the Senate, which are passed separately by each of the chambers, are not binding and express the chamber's recommendations