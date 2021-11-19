UrduPoint.com

Russian Foreign Ministry Slams US Draft Resolution On Non-Recognition Of Putin After 2024

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 11:45 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Slams US Draft Resolution on Non-Recognition of Putin After 2024

The resolution presented by two congressmen to stop recognition of Vladimir Putin as the Russian president if he remains in power after 2024 is an interference in the sovereign state affairs, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) The resolution presented by two congressmen to stop recognition of Vladimir Putin as the Russian president if he remains in power after 2024 is an interference in the sovereign state affairs, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"This is not just interference in the affairs of a sovereign state, but this is a sort of autumnal intervention in the affairs of a sovereign state. To be honest, I thought they would last until spring, but you see, for some reason they broke off in November. Maybe the autumn is warm, I don't know," Zakharova said to state broadcaster Rossiya 24.

Zakharova noted that these statements are not simply incompatible with both foreign and domestic political issues, but are completely out of touch with reality, which becomes more noticeable every year.

Earlier on Friday, US Congressmen Steve Cohen and Joe Wilson introduced a draft Congressional Resolution to the House of Representatives to end recognition of Vladimir Putin as President of Russia if he remains in office beyond the end of his current term on May 7, 2024. The resolution claims that the flaws in the Russian legislation have kept Putin in power and that his presidency beyond 2024 would be illegitimate. Resolutions by the House of Representatives and the Senate, which are passed separately by each of the chambers, are not binding and express the chamber's recommendations

Related Topics

Resolution Senate Russia Vladimir Putin Chamber May November

Recent Stories

Kashmir Council head seeks EU help as HR situation ..

Kashmir Council head seeks EU help as HR situation in IIOJK worsens "drastically ..

2 minutes ago
 White House Says 'Has Nothing to Preview' About Po ..

White House Says 'Has Nothing to Preview' About Possible Biden-Putin Meeting

2 minutes ago
 Mercedes' Brazil Grand Prix appeal rejected

Mercedes' Brazil Grand Prix appeal rejected

2 minutes ago
 France vows not to 'abandon' fishermen in UK dispu ..

France vows not to 'abandon' fishermen in UK dispute

2 minutes ago
 Sikh Yatrees thank Pakistan for Kartarpur Corridor ..

Sikh Yatrees thank Pakistan for Kartarpur Corridor, warm reception

2 minutes ago
 US newspaper calls Modi's U-turn on agricultural l ..

US newspaper calls Modi's U-turn on agricultural laws one of his 'biggest setbac ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.