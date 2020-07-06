UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Ministry Slams US, EU Over Constitutional Vote Remarks

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 11:40 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Slams US, EU Over Constitutional Vote Remarks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) The recent US and EU comments on the Russian constitutional vote have been uncalled-for and in breach of international rules, a deputy director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Information and Press Department said Monday.

"Despite our repeated demands to stop the illegal interference with Russia's internal affairs, Euro-Atlantic nations continued down the path of destroying bilateral relations and global stability in violation of core international legal norms," Ilya Timokhov said.

He cited what he called an inappropriate statement by US State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus who said last Thursday that Washington was concerned with a provision in the amendments that would potentially allow President Vladimir Putin to stay in power until 2036.

Almost 68 percent of Russians voted in the week-long referendum on constitutional changes, according to the Central Election Commission. The amendments were backed by nearly 78 percent of voters and rejected by slightly over 21 percent. They took effect on Saturday.

Related Topics

Russia Washington Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

ACTVET celebrates graduation of 822 applied techno ..

42 minutes ago

The ‘Hope Probe’ Team works round-the-clock in ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches 3D Printing Strategic ..

2 hours ago

Police arrest four drug peddlers, liquor,gutkaa re ..

5 minutes ago

Three-day seminar for coaches, sports professional ..

5 minutes ago

Moldovan Parliament Cancels 3rd Session for Lack o ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.