Russian Foreign Ministry Slams US, EU Over Constitutional Vote Remarks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) The recent US and EU comments on the Russian constitutional vote have been uncalled-for and in breach of international rules, a deputy director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Information and Press Department said Monday.

"Despite our repeated demands to stop the illegal interference with Russia's internal affairs, Euro-Atlantic nations continued down the path of destroying bilateral relations and global stability in violation of core international legal norms," Ilya Timokhov said.

He cited what he called an inappropriate statement by US State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus who said last Thursday that Washington was concerned with a provision in the amendments that would potentially allow President Vladimir Putin to stay in power until 2036.

Almost 68 percent of Russians voted in the week-long referendum on constitutional changes, according to the Central Election Commission. The amendments were backed by nearly 78 percent of voters and rejected by slightly over 21 percent. They took effect on Saturday.