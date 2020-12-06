UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Ministry Slams US For WWII Revisionism Over Kuril Residents' Nationality

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 06:20 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Slams US for WWII Revisionism Over Kuril Residents' Nationality

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2020) The Russian Foreign Ministry said Sunday that the US State Department questions the outcomes of World War II and encourages "revanchism" after it became known that the residents of the Russian Kuril Islands are regarded as Japanese nationals in the US visa rules.

The instructions for the 2021 Diversity Immigrant Visa Program, published on the site of the US State Department's Consular Affairs Bureau, stipulate that the residents of Russian islands of Habomai, Shikotan, Kunashir and Iturup should apply for a Diversity Visa as the natives of Japan.

"Is there any more proof needed that the US is a revisionist power? According to the 1945 decision, the Kuril Islands were ceded to the USSR. Today, the State Department questions the results of World War II, encourages revanchism," the ministry wrote on Twitter account, urging Washington to "know your borders and 'red lines'.

"

The Diversity Immigrant Visa Program, also known as the green card lottery, is administered by the US State Department. The program grants about 55,000 people from underrepresented countries entry into the United States each year.

The Kuril Islands dispute has been souring Moscow-Tokyo relations for decades and was the main stumbling block to signing a permanent WWII peace treaty. The deal was never reached because of a disagreement over the group of four islands that are claimed by both countries. Moscow insists that the islands were transferred to the Soviet Union after the end of the war and have been an integral part of Russia ever since. Tokyo maintains that the four islands still belong to Japan under the 1855 Treaty of Shimoda, which placed them under Japanese rule.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington Twitter Tokyo Japan United States SITE Visa Sunday World War From

Recent Stories

CBUAE re-iterates objective of new Stored Value Fa ..

51 minutes ago

NOC supports Anas Al Otaiba’s candidacy for pres ..

51 minutes ago

DHA launches drugs and medical supplies management ..

51 minutes ago

Researchers from UAEU among the world&#039;s top 2 ..

1 hour ago

Expo Centre Sharjah preparations in full swing to ..

2 hours ago

Swatch sets off Expo 2020 Dubai countdown

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.