Russian Foreign Ministry Slams US Initiative Not to Recognize Putin's Possible 2024 Bid

The initiative of the members of the US Congress "not to recognize" Vladimir Putin as president if he participates in the elections in 2024 is interference in the affairs of a sovereign state, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) The initiative of the members of the US Congress "not to recognize" Vladimir Putin as president if he participates in the elections in 2024 is interference in the affairs of a sovereign state, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"This is not just interference in the affairs of a sovereign state, but this is such a fall intervention in the affairs of a sovereign state. To be honest, I thought they would last until spring, but you see, for some reason they broke off in November. Maybe the fall is warm, I don't know," Zakharova said on the air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

"What we see now, in my opinion, generally goes in isolation from everything. They really are out of touch with reality. It's just that every year it becomes more and more noticeable," she added.

