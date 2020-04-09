Russian Foreign Ministry Slams US Over Threat to Cut WHO Funding

The United States has picked a wrong time to stop funding the World Health Organization as the world battles against the coronavirus pandemic, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday threatened to cut off funding for the UN health agency after accusing it of being "China-centric." Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said later that the administration would make sure that WHO was delivering on taxpayer Dollars.

"We think the country [US]'s position is not constructive and its statements are untimely and counterproductive in light of the ever growing pandemic," Maria Zakharova told reporters at a briefing.