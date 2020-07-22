Russian Foreign Ministry Slams US Police Attack on Russian Journalists - Spokeswoman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) The Russian Foreign Ministry considers attacks on Russian journalists reporting on the civil unrest in the US city of Portland unacceptable and calls on the US law enforcement to follow the country's international commitments when dealing with the press, spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, a Sputnik correspondent reported that two Russian journalists, covering protests in Portland, were beaten by the police. Both of them were wearing press pass badges.

"We consider the deliberate aggression by the US law enforcement agencies against the members of the media to be unacceptable," Zakharova said.

The spokeswoman has added that this is not the first case of disproportional use of force against the Russian press by the US police.

"We urge the relevant US authorities to safeguard a proper attitude toward the press in accordance with the international obligations on human rights and media freedom, which the US side has accepted voluntarily," Zakharova said.

"In light of the given situation, we are forced once again to appeal to the international organizations that are charged with protecting the rights and freedoms of journalists," she added.