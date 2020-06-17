UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Ministry Slams US Sanctions On Int'l Criminal Court As Hypocritical

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) The Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday described the US sanctions against the International Criminal Court as evidence of Washington's double standards when it comes to foreign policy.

The White House said last Thursday that US President Donald Trump had signed an executive order authorizing the use of sanctions against ICC officials who are directly involved in the court's investigation of possible US war crimes committed by the military and other personnel in Afghanistan since 2003, while also accusing Moscow of influencing the investigation.

The Foreign Ministry has reminded the US side that Russia does not interact with the ICC in any way, while Washington clearly tires to prevent it from looking into its servicemen.

"This is a quite telling demonstration of the policy of double standards," the ministry said in a commentary.

The ICC authorized in March the commencement of an investigation into alleged war crimes committed by parties to the Afghan conflict, including US personnel.

