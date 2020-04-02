In the coming days the Russian Foreign Ministry will explain who in the United States asked Russia to assist with the fight against COVID-19, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

On Wednesday, an An-124 Ruslan military cargo aircraft arrived in New York.

According to Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov, the plane carried medical equipment, such as masks, disinfectants, etc. Antonov expressed confidence that Washington would do the same for Russia if necessary.

"Regarding that, we have agreed that the Foreign Ministry will provide an explanation. I believe, they will announce that in the coming days," Peskov told journalists when asked who exactly in the US made a request for Russia's aid against COVID-19.