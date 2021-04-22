UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Ministry Source Not Confirming Reciprocal Expulsion Of 3 Slovak Diplomats

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 09:54 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Source Not Confirming Reciprocal Expulsion of 3 Slovak Diplomats

A source in the Russian Foreign Ministry did not confirm reports that Russia would expel three employees of the Slovak Embassy in Moscow in response to a similar move from Bratislava

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) A source in the Russian Foreign Ministry did not confirm reports that Russia would expel three employees of the Slovak Embassy in Moscow in response to a similar move from Bratislava.

"Not confirmed," the source told journalists.

More Stories From World

