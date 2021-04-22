- Home
- Russian Foreign Ministry Source Not Confirming Reciprocal Expulsion of 3 Slovak Diplomats
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 09:54 PM
A source in the Russian Foreign Ministry did not confirm reports that Russia would expel three employees of the Slovak Embassy in Moscow in response to a similar move from Bratislava
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) A source in the Russian Foreign Ministry did not confirm reports that Russia would expel three employees of the Slovak Embassy in Moscow in response to a similar move from Bratislava.
"Not confirmed," the source told journalists.