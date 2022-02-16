Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Asks for 'Invasion' Schedule to Plan Vacation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova took a swipe at the US and UK media on Wednesday, asking them for a schedule of Russia's "invasions" to plan a vacation accordingly, after numerous reports falsely predicted a launch of military action that never came to pass.

"A request to the US and UK disinformation media Bloomberg, The New York Times, The Sun, etc., announce the schedule of our 'invasions' for the coming year. I would like to plan a vacation," Zakharova wrote in Telegram.

On Tuesday, the British newspapers The Sun and Daily Mirror reported that Russia will allegedly launch an invasion of Ukraine at 01:00 GMT on Wednesday.

The Sun, citing US intelligence data, reported that this was the "most likely" time when Moscow was going to launch an attack, involving 200,000 troops, tanks, aircraft, missiles, and ships.

In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of massing troops near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for invasion. Russia replied that it has no intention of invading Ukraine while stressing that it has the right to move its forces within its own territory while pointing to NATO's increased activity along its borders as a threat to national security.