Sun 07th June 2020 | 08:40 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Blames US for Piling Pressure on Germany

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2020) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Sunday accused the United States of meddling in Germany's home affairs, spying on Chancellor Angela Merkel and trying to shape its energy policy.

"[The US] has been seriously trying to influence Berlin in every aspect. First, it has military presence there.

Secondly, there was this scandal years ago that was exposed American eavesdropping on Mrs. Merkel... Colossal pressure in energy matters," she said on a Rossiya 1 television show.

She accused former US Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell, who stepped down this week, of "threatening" Germany into abandoning its independent energy policy and involvement in Russia's Nord Stream gas pipeline project in favor of US energy imports.

