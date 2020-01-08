Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Blames West for Provoking Tensions Around Iran

Tensions around Iran are provoked by the West, primarily the United States, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Tensions around Iran are provoked by the West, primarily the United States, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"We are witnessing the new round of tensions, which was obviously provoked ... by relevant policies pursued by Western countries, primarily the United States. [They] are implementing very strange, short-sighted policies," Zakharova said on air of the Russian Ekho Moskvy broadcaster.

Earlier in the day, tensions in the middle East further escalated after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) started a revenge operation in response to Washington's killing of IRGC commander Qasem Soleimani in Iraq.

According to the Iraqi military, about 22 missiles struck the country, with 17 of them hitting the US Ain Al Asad air base and five attacking the Iraqi city of Erbil, targeting the US-led coalition headquarters. According to Iranian media reports, 80 US servicemen were killed and around 200 others were injured, while the United States reported no casualties at all.