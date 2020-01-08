UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Blames West For Provoking Tensions Around Iran

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 09:52 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Blames West for Provoking Tensions Around Iran

Tensions around Iran are provoked by the West, primarily the United States, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Tensions around Iran are provoked by the West, primarily the United States, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"We are witnessing the new round of tensions, which was obviously provoked ... by relevant policies pursued by Western countries, primarily the United States. [They] are implementing very strange, short-sighted policies," Zakharova said on air of the Russian Ekho Moskvy broadcaster.

Earlier in the day, tensions in the middle East further escalated after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) started a revenge operation in response to Washington's killing of IRGC commander Qasem Soleimani in Iraq.

According to the Iraqi military, about 22 missiles struck the country, with 17 of them hitting the US Ain Al Asad air base and five attacking the Iraqi city of Erbil, targeting the US-led coalition headquarters. According to Iranian media reports, 80 US servicemen were killed and around 200 others were injured, while the United States reported no casualties at all.

Related Topics

Injured Iran Russia Washington Iraq United States Middle East Media All Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Transporters Supreme Council condemned country-wid ..

8 minutes ago

World should stop Iran-US conflict for peace : Cha ..

8 minutes ago

Wall Street Opens Up, Trying To Restart Rally Amid ..

8 minutes ago

DHS Enhancing Security Measures Following Iranian ..

8 minutes ago

Oil markets unfazed by Iranian strikes on US targe ..

8 minutes ago

US Has Keep Maximum Pressure on Iran, But No Need ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.