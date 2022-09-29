UrduPoint.com

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Calls Blinken's Words On Nord Stream Incidents Lie

Muhammad Irfan Published September 29, 2022 | 03:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's statements that nobody benefits from the Nord Stream incidents are lies, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Blinken said that the causes of gas leaks at Nord Stream were being investigated, adding that sabotage on the gas pipeline was not in anyone's interests.

"For many years, the United States opposed this project with all available means ... Therefore, when Blinken says that the destruction of the project is not beneficial to anyone, this is ridiculous. This is a lie," Zakharova told the Soloviev Live YouTube show.

On Monday, the Nord Stream AG pipeline operator told Sputnik that a landfall dispatcher had registered a rapid gas pressure drop on Line A of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The incident occurred in Danish waters near the island of Bornholm. Later in the day, the operator also said that a pressure drop had been registered on both strings of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. The Swedish and Danish authorities said they had detected undersea explosions, while Polish officials, as well as officials from other countries, said the damage to the pipelines came as a result of sabotage.

