Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Expresses Condolences to Austria Over Vienna Attacks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has expressed condolences to Austria in connection with the Vienna attacks.

"The Russian Embassy in Vienna is in contact with the Austrian competent authorities to clarify the issue of the citizenship of those killed and injured in the terrorist attack. We condole with Austria!" Zakharova wrote on her Facebook page.

According to Austrian Interior Ministry spokesperson Harald Soros, at least one person was killed and several others, including one police officer, were seriously injured in the Monday attacks in Vienna, carried out at six different locations, including near a synagogue in the center of the city.

Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig has confirmed that there are 15 injured, all hospitalized, following attacks in the Austrian capital. Seven of the wounded sustained serious injuries, Ludwig said.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, as well as Interior Minister Karl Nehammer, have called the attacks a terrorist act.

Austrian media reported that four terrorists had been detained. Nehammer has not confirmed this information but said that a search for the attackers continues.