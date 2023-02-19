UrduPoint.com

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Hits Back At Macron Over Ukraine Remarks

Umer Jamshaid Published February 19, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Hits Back at Macron Over Ukraine Remarks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2023) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova lashed out French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday for saying he wanted Russia defeated in Ukraine.

"Weapon deliveries and claims that Russia must not win (in Ukraine) suggest only one thing ” that they want our defeat," she said on social media.

Macron told reporters at the Munich Security Conference that he wanted to see Russia defeated in Ukraine but not crushed on its own soil. He also suggested that peace talks were his final goal.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Social Media Munich Sunday Weapon

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler attends opening of IWAM 2023

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler attends opening of IWAM 2023

27 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 February 2023

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th February 2023

7 hours ago
 Liverpool back to winning ways, Arsenal returns to ..

Liverpool back to winning ways, Arsenal returns to PL top as Manchester City sli ..

14 hours ago
 G7 Foreign Ministers Reaffirm Importance of Contin ..

G7 Foreign Ministers Reaffirm Importance of Continuing, Expanding Grain Deal

16 hours ago
 Russia 'expected' to launch rescue ship to ISS on ..

Russia 'expected' to launch rescue ship to ISS on Feb 24: official

16 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.