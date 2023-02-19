Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Hits Back at Macron Over Ukraine Remarks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2023) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova lashed out French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday for saying he wanted Russia defeated in Ukraine.

"Weapon deliveries and claims that Russia must not win (in Ukraine) suggest only one thing ” that they want our defeat," she said on social media.

Macron told reporters at the Munich Security Conference that he wanted to see Russia defeated in Ukraine but not crushed on its own soil. He also suggested that peace talks were his final goal.