Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova Has No Information On Invitation Of US Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 01:19 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova Has No Information on Invitation of US Ambassador

Maria Zakharova, the Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman, said on Thursday that she does not have any information on whether John Sullivan, the US ambassador to Russia, was summoned to the ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Maria Zakharova, the Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman, said on Thursday that she does not have any information on whether John Sullivan, the US ambassador to Russia, was summoned to the ministry.

"Currently, I have no information about it," the spokeswoman said live on Vesti FM.

On Wednesday, the ministry said that Anatoly Antonov, the Russian ambassador to the United States, was invited to Moscow for consultations "in order to analyze what needs to be done in the context of relations with the United States."

