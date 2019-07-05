UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Mocks Hunt Over Statement On 'Strategic Ambiguity'

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 03:49 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented on Friday on a recent statement by UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, saying that his mention of "strategic ambiguity" in the context of protests in Hong Kong explained London's strategy for the Salisbury attack

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented on Friday on a recent statement by UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, saying that his mention of "strategic ambiguity" in the context of protests in Hong Kong explained London's strategy for the Salisbury attack.

Earlier this week, when speaking about Hong Kong's protests over a controversial extradition bill, which Hunt has backed, and asked whether London planned to impose sanctions on China or expel Chinese diplomats, the foreign secretary refused to rule out either, instead saying that "strategic ambiguity" would be needed in this case.

"Now we know what London's strategy for the Skripal case is - strategic ambiguity. Thank you for the revelation, Jeremy!" Zakharova said on Facebook.

Russia-UK relations hit a new low after the poisoning of Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury last March. The United Kingdom and its allies have accused Moscow of orchestrating the attack with what UK experts claimed was the A234 nerve agent. Russian authorities have strongly rejected the allegations as groundless.

