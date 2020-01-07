Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Notes "Mistake" From US Over Troops Leaving Iraq

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday that it was important to acknowledge that the United States recognized that the leaked document over US troops leaving Iraq was a mistake, so Washington would not blame it on "Russian hackers."

Earlier on Monday, a letter from US Brig. Gen.

William Seely, who commands Task Force Iraq, notifying Iraq's joint operations command that the coalition was preparing to reposition forces in the near future was released. However, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley later said that it was a mistake and the letter was just a "poorly worded" draft. US Defense Secretary Mark Esper also denied reports on the US withdrawal from Iraq.

"I propose to note the word "mistake", otherwise tomorrow they will again begin to blame "Russian hackers" or RT [Russia Today]," Zakharova wrote on her official Facebook page.