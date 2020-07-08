UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman On Rumored Ambassador Appointment: No Time For Rumors

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 01:25 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman on Rumored Ambassador Appointment: No Time for Rumors

Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, told Sputnik that reports of her future appointment as ambassador to some country were rumors that she had no time for

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, told Sputnik that reports of her future appointment as ambassador to some country were rumors that she had no time for.

In early June, President Vladimir Putin awarded Zakharova a rank of an ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary. Shortly afterward, there were reports in the media and posts on social networks suggesting that Zakharova might become an ambassador to some country.

"As far back as I can remember, I have always had to refute something like that about me. But before, there was no such word as 'fake,' they said like you did � rumors. Then it became fakes, disinformation, and so on. Somebody does that, is interested in that, is playing with that ... I can only feel sorry for them. I do not even have time to read it. I hear a lot of this from my friends, people I know, but I do not even have time to pay attention to this," Zakharova said.

