Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Says All Smart Vote App Developers Linked To Pentagon

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 05:43 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Says All Smart Vote App Developers Linked to Pentagon

The US ambassador was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry over Washington's support for the Smart Vote application, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said Saturday, adding that all developers of the app were somehow linked to the Pentagon

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2021) The US ambassador was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry over Washington's support for the Smart Vote application, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said Saturday, adding that all developers of the app were somehow linked to the Pentagon.

Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor has blocked access to the Smart Vote as a project of the FBK, which is banned in Russia as an extremist organization and a foreign agent.

On Friday, US Ambassador John Sullivan was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"Roskomnadzor found IP addresses. It was discovered that servers and technical support of the Smart Vote � our law enforcement has already made its stance on this application clear � those IP addresses are mostly from the US." Zakharova said, as aired on Radio Rossii.

According to the spokeswoman, "all companies that took part in the development [of the app] are in some way linked to the Pentagon."

