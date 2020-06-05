Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Says US Policy in Mideast Brings Only Destruction

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 12:45 PM

The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, recalled on Friday, in her comment for Sputnik, that the United States' policy in the Middle East has resulted only in "deaths and destruction."

This came as a comment to a recent claim by US Assistant Secretary of State David Schenker that Russia plays a destructive role in the Middle East and should, therefore, leave the region.

'"I would like to get things straight, which US project implemented in the Middle East over the past 20 years does Schenker find successful? .

.. I cannot remember a single one. The US policy in the region has only resulted in deaths and destruction," Zakharova said.

"Perhaps, this is what Schenker believes is an outcome of a successful project," the spokeswoman added.

Since 2015, Russia has been assisting Syria's terrorism fight and country's restoration, under request of the official government. At the same time, the US stays in Syria without Damascus' consent.

