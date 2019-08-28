UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Says Vyshinsky's Release First Step To Justice

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 03:33 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Says Vyshinsky's Release First Step to Justice

The release of the head of RIA Novosti Ukraine news portal, Kirill Vyshinsky by Kiev, is the first step to justice for the journalist, Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) The release of the head of RIA Novosti Ukraine news portal, Kirill Vyshinsky by Kiev, is the first step to justice for the journalist, Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, a Kiev court ruled to release Vyshinsky immediately.

"Vyshinsky's release is first step on the way to justice for the journalist," Zakharova said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Kiev Court

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of promine ..

19 minutes ago

Plant for Constructing Kalashnikov Rifles to Open ..

37 seconds ago

Ukraine court orders release of Russia journalist

38 seconds ago

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mehmood Khan h ..

40 seconds ago

Vyshinsky Says Has No Specific Plans After Release ..

47 seconds ago

Mishal appreciates media role for highlighting Ind ..

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.