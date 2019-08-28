(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) The release of the head of RIA Novosti Ukraine news portal, Kirill Vyshinsky by Kiev, is the first step to justice for the journalist, Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, a Kiev court ruled to release Vyshinsky immediately.

"Vyshinsky's release is first step on the way to justice for the journalist," Zakharova said.