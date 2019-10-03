Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Slams Foreign Meddling in Hong Kong Protests

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry, slammed Western powers on Wednesday for their role in Hong Kong protests.

The autonomous Chinese city has been rocked by months-long anti-government protests that began as peaceful rallies against an extradition bill but soon descended into chaos.

China called them riots.

"They should have asked themselves if they were up to the task before getting mixed up in all this. They've picked a fight with the wrong people," Zakharova said.

The spokeswoman, who was speaking at RT's MEDIA TALK conference, said China suspected several Western intelligence agencies, including the US one, of interfering in its internal affairs.