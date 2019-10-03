UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Slams Foreign Meddling In Hong Kong Protests

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 12:30 AM

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Slams Foreign Meddling in Hong Kong Protests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry, slammed Western powers on Wednesday for their role in Hong Kong protests.

The autonomous Chinese city has been rocked by months-long anti-government protests that began as peaceful rallies against an extradition bill but soon descended into chaos.

China called them riots.

"They should have asked themselves if they were up to the task before getting mixed up in all this. They've picked a fight with the wrong people," Zakharova said.

The spokeswoman, who was speaking at RT's MEDIA TALK conference, said China suspected several Western intelligence agencies, including the US one, of interfering in its internal affairs.

Related Topics

Riots Russia China Hong Kong Media All

Recent Stories

Pakistan to file review appeal on Reko Diq case: A ..

10 minutes ago

Government to launch Ehsas Lungar at federal capit ..

1 hour ago

Thani Al Zeyoudi attends Korean Embassy&#039;s cer ..

1 hour ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of Croatian Consul-Gen ..

2 hours ago

Govt took difficult decisions to stable national e ..

33 minutes ago

Russia's Matviyenko Says 'Russophobic' Minority Pu ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.