Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Slams Georgia For Blaming Russia For Unrest

Sat 22nd June 2019 | 01:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova denied on Friday that Russia had anything to do with unrest in Georgia, saying the ban on tourist travel would now put a dent in its economy.

"They decided to host an interparliamentary forum, were appalled by their own decision, shot each other ... and the next day the entire country is covered in 'Russia Is to Blame' banners," she wrote on Facebook.

Thousands of Georgians stormed the parliamentary building as a visiting Russian lawmaker addressed an Orthodox interparliamentary assembly from the speaker's seat.

President Vladimir Putin ordered airlines to stop transporting Russian tourists to Georgia starting July 8 over concerns for their safety.

"Are you happy now? The invader is retreating and is taking its tourists with it, out of your economy," Zakharova continued.

She criticized Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili for "joining the chorus" of those accusing Russia of "occupying" its breakaway provinces, which split from Georgia after a war with Russia in summer 2008. The president cut short a trip to Belarus and is returning to Tbilisi.

