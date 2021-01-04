UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Ministry Strongly Condemns Deadly Militant Attacks In Western Niger

Muhammad Irfan 4 seconds ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 08:22 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Strongly Condemns Deadly Militant Attacks in Western Niger

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Monday denounced the deadly militant attacks on two villages in western Niger, which killed scores of civilians

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry on Monday denounced the deadly militant attacks on two villages in western Niger, which killed scores of civilians.

On Sunday, the mayor of the Tondikiwindi commune, Almou Hassane, said that nearly 100 people were killed and more than 70 others were injured in militant attacks on Tchoma Bangou and Zaroumadareye villages in the West African country. On Saturday, a local military source told Sputnik that at least 58 civilians had been killed in an attack by suspected militants on a village near the border with Mali. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the two villages were attacked by the Boko Haram terrorist group.

"Moscow strongly condemns the deadly raid by extremists aimed at destabilizing the situation in Niger, including in the context of preparations for the second round of presidential elections.

We express our condolences to the leadership and people of Niger over the many casualties," the ministry said in a statement.

The Saturday attacks took place on the day when preliminary results of the first round of the presidential election were announced. Niger's ruling party candidate Mohamed Bazoum led the first round with 39.33 percent of the vote and will face former president Mahamane Ousmane, who got 17 percent, in a presidential election runoff in February.

Niger held the first round of the presidential and parliamentary elections on December 27.

