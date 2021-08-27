Russian Foreign Ministry Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attacks at Kabul Airport

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry strongly condemns the terrorist attacks at the Kabul airport and expresses condolences to the families and friends of the victims, the ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said.

"We strongly condemn the terrorist attacks that took place on August 26 near the airport of Kabul (Afghanistan), as a result of which more than 100 people were killed, there are about 200 injured. We express our condolences to the families and friends of the victims, and we wish the victims a speedy recovery," the statement says.

The Russian Foreign Ministry calls for an early normalization of the tense situation around the Kabul airport.

"We hope for the restoration of peace and security in Afghanistan," Zakharova said.