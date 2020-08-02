UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Ministry Suggests Intra-Ukrainian Summit On Minsk Agreements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 seconds ago Sun 02nd August 2020 | 09:00 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Suggests Intra-Ukrainian Summit on Minsk Agreements

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2020) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Sunday put forward an idea of an intra-Ukrainian summit to address the essence of the Minsk agreements on the Donbas conflict, in light of recent statements by Ukraine's officials.

Earlier in the day, Leonid Kravchuk, the newly appointed head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group, said he did not understand the meaning of Donbas's special status, mentioned in the agreement, asking to clarify the term.

"Maybe, instead of calling for international summits, they should hold an intra-Ukrainian one? Get together in the evening, Kravchuk, [his predecessor Leonid] Kuchma, [former President Petro] Poroshenko, [current President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy, and try to understand what is written in the Minsk agreements?" Zakharova wrote on Facebook.

In April 2014, the Ukrainian government launched an offensive against the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk people's republics, which claimed independence after what they considered to be a coup in Ukraine two months earlier. Prospects for peace have been discussed in various forms, including during the meetings of the Contact Group in Minsk, which, since September 2014, has already adopted three documents regulating steps to de-escalate the conflict.

