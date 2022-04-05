UrduPoint.com

Russian Foreign Ministry Summoned Czech Ambassador, Protested To Expulsion Of Diplomat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Russian Foreign Ministry Summoned Czech Ambassador, Protested to Expulsion of Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned the Czech ambassador in Moscow to protest against the expulsion of a Russian diplomat, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"On April 4, the Ambassador of the Czech Republic to the Russian Federation, Vitezslav Pivonka, was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry. The ambassador was strongly protested in connection with another anti-Russian provocation by the Czech side ” the declaration of the counsellor-minister of the Russian Embassy in Prague persona non grata on March 29 of this year," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"It is emphasized that this another hostile step, which reinforces the line deliberately pursued by the Czech authorities to destroy bilateral relations, will not go unanswered," the ministry added.

The Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out to the ambassador the inadmissibility of calling on the employees of the Russian diplomatic service for abandoning Moscow's positions on Ukraine.

The Czech Foreign Ministry published on Twitter on Saturday an appeal to Russian diplomats in Russian and English with a call to leave the "circle of accomplices."

"The ambassador was informed that this defiant trick of the Czech Foreign Ministry was considered a violation of all conceivable rules and customs of international communication and bordering on interference in the internal affairs of our country," the ministry added.

It is noted that "so zealously" destroying all ties with Russia today, official Prague "should be aware that by its actions it creates long-term negative consequences for our relations."

