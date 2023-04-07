Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Acting Head Of Canadian Diplomatic Mission

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2023 | 11:53 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Acting Head of Canadian Diplomatic Mission

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday summoned Brian Ebel, the minister-counselor at the embassy of Canada in Moscow, over a statement made by Canada's Permanent Representative to the UN Rober Rae about the death of Russian military correspondent Vladlen Tatarsky

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) The Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday summoned Brian Ebel, the minister-counselor at the embassy of Canada in Moscow, over a statement made by Canada's Permanent Representative to the UN Rober Rae about the death of Russian military correspondent Vladlen Tatarsky.

Earlier in April, Roe tweeted that there is no reaction in the West to the killing of Tatarsky "because he was not a journalist" but "vitriolic propagandist" and a "spreader of hate."

"Canadian Minister-Counselor B. Ebel, who was summoned to the Foreign Ministry on April 7, was made aware of a strong protest in connection with the statements of Canada's Permanent Representative to the UN R. Roe, who, in fact, supported the terrorist act committed against military correspondent Vladlen Tatarsky (M.Y. Fomin)," the ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics

Terrorist Protest United Nations Moscow Russia Canada April

Recent Stories

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry lauds Army Ch ..

3 minutes ago
 US Official to Visit Montenegro, N. Macedonia to D ..

US Official to Visit Montenegro, N. Macedonia to Discuss Russia, China - State D ..

3 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Take Par ..

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Take Part in Conference on Afghanistan ..

14 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Take Par ..

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Take Part in Conference on Afghanistan ..

21 minutes ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies power suspension programme

20 minutes ago
 Dialogue crucial to address political crises: Farh ..

Dialogue crucial to address political crises: Farhatullah Babar

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.