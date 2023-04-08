Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Acting Head of Canadian Diplomatic Mission

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2023) The Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday summoned Brian Ebel, the minister-counselor at the embassy of Canada in Moscow, over a statement made by Canada's Permanent Representative to the UN Rober Rae about the death of Russian military correspondent Vladlen Tatarsky.

Earlier in April, Roe tweeted that there is no reaction in the West to the killing of Tatarsky "because he was not a journalist" but "vitriolic propagandist" and a "spreader of hate."

"Canadian Minister-Counselor B. Ebel, who was summoned to the Foreign Ministry on April 7, was made aware of a strong protest in connection with the statements of Canada's Permanent Representative to the UN R. Roe, who, in fact, supported the terrorist act committed against military correspondent Vladlen Tatarsky (M.Y. Fomin)," the ministry said in a statement.