Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Ambassador Of Sri Lanka Over Seizure Of Aeroflot Plane

Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2022 | 12:02 AM

Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Ambassador of Sri Lanka Over Seizure of Aeroflot Plane

The Russian Foreign Ministry said it had summoned Ambassador of Sri Lanka Janitha Abeywickrama Liyanage and had protested in connection with the detention of an Aeroflot plane at the Bandaranaike airport

The Russian Foreign Ministry said it had summoned Ambassador of Sri Lanka Janitha Abeywickrama Liyanage and had protested in connection with the detention of an Aeroflot plane at the Bandaranaike airport.

"On June 3, the Ambassador of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka to the Russian Federation, J.A.

Liyanage, was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry," the ministry' said.

The head of the diplomatic mission received a protest in connection with the groundless decision of the judicial authorities of Sri Lanka to seize an Aeroflot scheduled flight to Moscow on June 2 at the Bandaranaike International Airport, it said.

"We called on the Sri Lankan side to resolve this problem in a short time in order to avoid its negative impact on traditionally friendly bilateral relations," the ministry concluded.

