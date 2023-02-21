UrduPoint.com

Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Ambassador Of Bangladesh Over Port Entry Ban

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that the Ambassador of Bangladesh, Kamrul Ahsan, was summoned over of the port entry ban for Russian vessels

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that the Ambassador of Bangladesh, Kamrul Ahsan, was summoned over of the port entry ban for Russian vessels.

Last week, the Russian Embassy in Bangladesh told Sputnik that the Bangladeshi government banned 69 Russian ships from entering the ports of the country due to US sanctions.

"The current state of Russia-Bangladesh cooperation was discussed, some aspects of which cause serious concern to the Russian side. In particular, the attention of the ambassador was drawn to information about the decision of the authorities of the country to ban Russian ships carrying cargo for Bangladesh from entering ports," the statement read.

The ministry also noted that this step does not correspond to the friendly nature of bilateral relations and "may negatively affect the prospects of cooperation in various fields."

