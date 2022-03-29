Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Ambassadors of Three Baltic States - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) Three Baltic ambassadors were summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday in connection with Russia's decision to expel their diplomats on the principle of reciprocity, a source told reporters.

"Three Baltic ambassadors have been summoned to the Foreign Ministry at 12:00 (09:00 GMT) in connection with Russia's decision to expel their diplomats based on the principle of reciprocity," the source said.