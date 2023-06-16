UrduPoint.com

Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Australian Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi Published June 16, 2023 | 09:33 PM

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday summoned Australian ambassador in Moscow Graeme Meehan to protest Australian government's decision to terminate agreement with Russia on land lease for the new embassy in Canberra

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) The Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday summoned Australian ambassador in Moscow Graeme Meehan to protest Australian government's decision to terminate agreement with Russia on land lease for the new embassy in Canberra.

On June 16, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister (Andrey) Rudenko summoned Australian Ambassador in Russia, G.

Meehan, and expressed a strong protest in connection with the decision of the Australian government to terminate the lease agreement for the land plot where the new complex of the Russian embassy in Canberra is being built," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that Moscow intends to use all necessary mechanisms to protect its interests, "including possible retaliatory measures".

