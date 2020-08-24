Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Austrian Ambassador Over Expulsion of Russian Diplomat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday it had summoned Austrian Ambassador to Russia Johannes Eigner to be handed a note of protest over the expulsion of a Russian diplomat from Vienna.

Earlier in the day, the Austrian Foreign Ministry confirmed to Sputnik that it declared a Vienna-stationed Russian diplomat persona non grata over alleged violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

"On August 24, the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned Austrian Ambassador to Russia Johannes Eigner. The ambassador was handed a strong protest with regard to Austria's unfounded decision to revoke the accreditation of a Russian diplomat and demand that they leave the Austrian territory," the ministry said.

Moscow declared an Austrian diplomat persona non grata in a reciprocal response, according to the press release.