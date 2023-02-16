UrduPoint.com

Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Austrian Ambassador Over Expulsion Of Diplomats In Vienna

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2023 | 07:18 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Austrian Ambassador Over Expulsion of Diplomats in Vienna

Austrian Ambassador to Russia Werner Almhofer was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday over Vienna's declaration of four Russian diplomats personae non gratae, Moscow is expelling four employees of the Austrian Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) Austrian Ambassador to Russia Werner Almhofer was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday over Vienna's declaration of four Russian diplomats personae non gratae, Moscow is expelling four employees of the Austrian Embassy.

In early February, the Austrian Foreign Ministry said two diplomats of the Russian Embassy and two diplomats of the Russian Permanent Mission to the United Nations were declared personae non gratae due to "acts incompatible with their diplomatic status.

"

"As a retaliatory measure, four employees of the Austrian Embassy in Russia have been declared 'personae non gratae.' They must leave the country by February 23," the statement read.

Moscow also said that the difficulties with visa issuance for official Russian delegations traveling to Vienna to participate in multilateral events contradict Austria's obligations as a host country.

"This situation will also have consequences," the ministry concluded.

Related Topics

United Nations Moscow Russia Vienna Austria February Visa

Recent Stories

Seychelles, Mauritius Presidents and Maldives VP v ..

Seychelles, Mauritius Presidents and Maldives VP visit Museum of the Future

5 minutes ago
 Govt taking decisions inevitable for saving Pakist ..

Govt taking decisions inevitable for saving Pakistan from default: Faisal Kundi

1 minute ago
 NTDC issues appointment letters to 12 employees un ..

NTDC issues appointment letters to 12 employees under deceased quota

1 minute ago
 Salik discuss issues of CDA encroachment operation ..

Salik discuss issues of CDA encroachment operation affectees with Housing Minist ..

1 minute ago
 Peshawar, Abbottabad win matches in National Physi ..

Peshawar, Abbottabad win matches in National Physical Disability T20 Cricket C's ..

1 minute ago
 Major upsets in ITF Pakistan World Junior Tennis C ..

Major upsets in ITF Pakistan World Junior Tennis Championships

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.