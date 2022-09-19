Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Canadian Ambassador to Issue Demarche

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Monday summoned Canadian ambassador in Moscow Alison LeClaire and issued demarche to her over an incident at the Russian embassy in Ottawa

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) The Russian Foreign Ministry on Monday summoned Canadian ambassador in Moscow Alison LeClaire and issued demarche to her over an incident at the Russian embassy in Ottawa.

"On September 19, Ambassador of Canada in Moscow LeClaire, who was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, was notified of a strong protest over the criminal actions of an unidentified person who threw a Molotov cocktail on the territory of the Russian Embassy in Ottawa, as well as blocking of the service entrance to consular department of the Russian Embassy by aggressive demonstrators while the police squad who arrived at scene failed to act," the ministry said.

The ministry also demanded from Canada to take immediate measures to ensure security of Russian diplomatic missions.