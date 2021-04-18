Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Czech Ambassador - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2021) The Czech ambassador to Russia was summoned to the Foreign Ministry on Sunday, a source told journalists in Moscow.

"We have learned that the Czech ambassador has been summoned to the Foreign Ministry," they said, without giving any details.

The Czech government announced on Saturday the expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats over their alleged role in a 2014 ammo depot explosion. The Russian Foreign Ministry said there would be consequences.