Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Czech Ambassador Over Diplomatic Scandal - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Czech ambassador to Russia was summoned to the country's Foreign Ministry over the diplomatic scandal, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) Czech ambassador to Russia was summoned to the country's Foreign Ministry over the diplomatic scandal, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Monday.

"The Czech ambassador has been summoned to the Foreign Ministry," the source said.

In late April, Czech magazine Respekt reported that a Russian diplomat had brought ricin deadly poison into the country for allegedly killing Czech politicians involved in the dismantling of a statue to a Soviet war hero in Prague. The scandal resulted in the expulsion of two employees of the Russian Federal Agency for Humanitarian Cooperation from the Czech Republic. At the same time, not only Moscow has refuted all claims related to poisoning, but Czech President Milos Zeman has also expressed doubts regarding the relevant reports.