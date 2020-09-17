Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Estonian Diplomat Over IT CEO Case - Spokeswoman

The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned the Estonian ambassador over the case of Alexander Litreev, the ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned the Estonian ambassador over the case of Alexander Litreev, the ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said Thursday.

Litreev, a co-founder and CEO of internet company Vee Security, was detained in Yekaterinburg in February on drug-related charges.

Litreev was later released for home arrest and then let out under condition that he would not leave the country.

"Judging by Litreev's words, he left for Estonia in May ... It follows from his words that the staff of the Estonian diplomatic mission in St.Petersburg helped him cross the border. Estonian ambassador was invited to the Foreign Ministry and asked to explain this situation," Zakharova said.