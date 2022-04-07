UrduPoint.com

Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Finnish Ambassador Over Detained Artworks

Published April 07, 2022

Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Finnish Ambassador Over Detained Artworks

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday summoned the Finnish ambassador, Antti Helantera, over the detention of Russian artworks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) The Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday summoned the Finnish ambassador, Antti Helantera, over the detention of Russian artworks.

Earlier this week, the Finnish customs service confirmed the detention of Russian art objects worth more than 42 million Euros ($45.7 million), which had been included in the exports sanctions lists.

"On April 7, the Finnish ambassador in Moscow, A. Helantera, was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry and was strongly protested in connection with the detention by the Finnish customs authorities of cultural property belonging to Russian museums, which were exported through Finland to Russia after they were exhibited in Italy and Japan under their state guarantees immunity and promised return to the Russian Federation," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that Moscow expects Helsinki to promptly decide on the return of the artworks to Russia.

"Until such a decision is made, the Finnish side is fully responsible for the storage of these works of art. ... Hiding behind the position of the European Union will not be successful in this case. The head of the Finnish diplomatic mission promised to immediately bring the content of the Russian side's demarche to Helsinki," the ministry added.

