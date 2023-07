Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Finnish Ambassador Over Anti-Russian Policy by Helsinki

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned Finnish Ambassador to Moscow Antti Helantera on Thursday to express a protest in connection by the anti-Russian policy pursued by Helsinki, spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Today, the Finnish ambassador to Russia was summoned to ... (the foreign ministry), he was strongly protested in connection with the confrontational anti-Russian policy pursued by the Finnish authorities," Zakharova said at a briefing.