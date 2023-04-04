Close
Russian Foreign Ministry Summons French Charge D'Affaires

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2023 | 11:34 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Summons French Charge d'Affaires

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday summoned French Charge d'Affaires Jay Dharmadhikari to lodge a protest over the French embassy's statement about provocation in Bucha, Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) The Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday summoned French Charge d'Affaires Jay Dharmadhikari to lodge a protest over the French embassy's statement about provocation in Bucha, Ukraine.

"On April 4, Charge d'Affaires of France in Russia J.

Dharmadhikari was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, a protest was lodged in connection with the statements published by the embassy on social networks about 'atrocities committed by the Russian armed forces in Bucha and other Ukrainian cities," the ministry said in a statement.

